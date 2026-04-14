Infiltrators have become threat to demography in many areas of West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers from state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:36 IST
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- India
Infiltrators have become threat to demography in many areas of West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi to BJP workers from state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- West Bengal
- Prime Minister
- Modi
- infiltrators
- demographics
- BJP
- cultural identity
- threat
- politics
- state
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