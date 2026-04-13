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Revolutionizing Banking for Feature Phone Users: Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio Collaborate

Bank of Baroda partners with Reliance Jio to launch 'bob World Lite', a mobile banking app for feature phone users. The app, accessible via JioPhone Prima 4G, supports digital payments and aims at financial inclusivity. The collaboration aligns with the Indian government's vision for bridging the digital divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:51 IST
Revolutionizing Banking for Feature Phone Users: Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio Collaborate
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  • India

In a landmark move aimed at bridging the digital divide, the state-run Bank of Baroda has partnered with telecom giant Reliance Jio to launch 'bob World Lite', a mobile banking app designed for users of feature phones. The announcement marks a significant step towards financial inclusivity, aligning with the visions of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India.

The new app, tailored specifically for the JioPhone Prima 4G, promises to offer a comprehensive suite of everyday banking services. These include UPI-enabled transactions, bill payments, and more, all designed to function on low-bandwidth, lightweight architecture, ensuring secure and seamless navigation for users.

This move, hailed as an industry first, underscores the growing need to include feature phone users in the digital payment ecosystem. Bank of Baroda's Managing Director, Debadatta Chand, emphasized the initiative's role in enabling simple and secure banking for millions, while Jio's President, Sunil Dutt, highlighted the partnership's potential to scale digital banking access nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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