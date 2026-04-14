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Wall Street Rallies Amidst Middle East Tensions and Earnings Season

Wall Street indexes surged on Monday as investor optimism grew for a Middle East resolution, despite failed U.S.-Iran talks. Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained after President Trump's comments on Iran. Oil futures dropped, and the technology sector led gains in the stock market. Travel stocks fell due to high oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 01:32 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amidst Middle East Tensions and Earnings Season
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Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as a wave of optimism swept through the markets, with investors hopeful of a resolution to the ongoing Middle East tensions, despite the breakdown in weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.

As the day progressed, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained momentum following comments from President Donald Trump, who noted Iran's interest in a deal but stressed that no agreement would allow Tehran to gain nuclear capabilities. The market responded positively, despite the volatile geopolitical landscape.

The technology sector emerged as the leading force behind the rally, with software companies like Microsoft and Oracle providing significant boosts. Conversely, travel stocks faltered amidst rising oil prices, which heightened concerns over fuel costs.

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