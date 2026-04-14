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Wall Street Surge Amid Global Political Tensions

Wall Street stocks gained as oil prices retreated amid ongoing U.S. and Iran negotiations. Despite a fragile ceasefire, stocks reversed earlier losses with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones showing noticeable gains. Dollar movements mirrored oil price shifts, influenced by geopolitical tensions and investors' interest rate speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:36 IST
Wall Street Surge Amid Global Political Tensions
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Wall Street experienced a notable surge on Monday as U.S. officials continued negotiations with Tehran, despite recent geopolitical tensions that saw Iran's ports affected following collapsed peace talks. Oil prices retreated from their highs, providing some relief to investors.

The S&P 500 erased all losses since the conflict began, closing at 6,886.24 with a gain of 1.02%, while the Dow Jones increased by 0.63% to 48,218.25. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a significant rise, gaining 1.23% to 23,183.74 during the day's trading.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar's initial gains faded as oil prices dropped. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious about central bank interest rate decisions amidst the backdrop of rising energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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