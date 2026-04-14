Qantas Faces Soaring Fuel Costs Amidst Global Turmoil

Australia's Qantas Airways announced on Tuesday an upward revision of its fuel cost outlook. This adjustment comes as a response to a sharp increase in jet fuel prices, a direct result of ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has sent oil markets into a turmoil.

In light of the volatile situation, the airline has halted its intended share buyback plan. Jet fuel costs have notably surged, prompting the company to estimate a substantially higher fuel bill for the second half of fiscal 2026.

The revised forecast places fuel expenses at A$3.1 billion to A$3.3 billion, significantly up from its earlier prediction of A$2.2 billion. This adjustment underscores the unpredictable nature of global fuel prices impacted by geopolitical instabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)