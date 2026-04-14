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Qantas Faces Soaring Fuel Costs Amidst Global Turmoil

Australia's Qantas Airways has adjusted its fuel cost outlook due to surging jet fuel prices, triggered by the Middle East conflict's impact on oil markets. Consequently, the airline has paused its planned share buyback. The estimated fuel expenditure for the latter half of fiscal 2026 has been significantly increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 04:52 IST
Qantas Faces Soaring Fuel Costs Amidst Global Turmoil
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Australia's Qantas Airways announced on Tuesday an upward revision of its fuel cost outlook. This adjustment comes as a response to a sharp increase in jet fuel prices, a direct result of ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has sent oil markets into a turmoil.

In light of the volatile situation, the airline has halted its intended share buyback plan. Jet fuel costs have notably surged, prompting the company to estimate a substantially higher fuel bill for the second half of fiscal 2026.

The revised forecast places fuel expenses at A$3.1 billion to A$3.3 billion, significantly up from its earlier prediction of A$2.2 billion. This adjustment underscores the unpredictable nature of global fuel prices impacted by geopolitical instabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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