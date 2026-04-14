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North Korea's Naval Power Surge: Strategic Missile Trials and New Destroyers

North Korea conducted missile tests from the destroyer Choe Hyon, displaying precision strike capabilities. Leader Kim Jong Un emphasized nuclear deterrent efforts. Future plans involve building additional destroyers. Commentators suggest North Korea is ramping up naval capabilities, leveraging global distractions to enhance nuclear and missile technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 07:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 07:20 IST
North Korea's Naval Power Surge: Strategic Missile Trials and New Destroyers
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On Sunday, North Korea tested strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles from its destroyer Choe Hyon in an effort to evaluate the warship's operational efficiency. The state media KCNA reported on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with senior defense officials, oversaw the tests.

According to the report, two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles were launched to assess the integrated weapons command system, enhance crew training in missile launch procedures, and verify the enhanced navigation system's accuracy and resistance to jamming. The cruise missiles were airborne for roughly two hours, while the anti-warship missiles flew for a little over 32 minutes, all striking targets with high precision.

The test coincided with a briefing Kim received on plans for two new destroyers under construction as part of the Choe Hyon class. He emphasized the importance of bolstering North Korea's nuclear deterrence capabilities and improving strike readiness. Reports suggest that development is accelerating to gain an upper hand amidst global strategic distractions. The North Korean embassy in Beijing hasn't commented on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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