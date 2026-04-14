Energy Crisis Looms Amid Middle East Tensions: HSBC Chair's Warning

In a keynote address at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, HSBC Holdings Chair Brendan Nelson emphasized the urgent need for a Middle East peace deal. Such an agreement is deemed crucial for the resumption of robust global energy flows, as energy-driven inflation threatens the world economy.

The ongoing Iran conflict has pushed oil prices to near $100 a barrel, with investors bracing for prolonged geopolitical tensions. The critical Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil and gas transits, remains a focal point of concern.

The U.S. Navy's recent blockade of the strait, following failed negotiations to end the war, has further complicated the situation. Analysts warn of a significant reduction in crude supply, exacerbating the global energy crisis according to experts like Nelson.

(With inputs from agencies.)