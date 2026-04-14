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Dollar Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Diplomatic Hopes

The dollar remains stable but continues a seven-day losing streak amid a U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and prospects for improved relations with Iran. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran persist, impacting currency markets and oil prices. Meanwhile, interest rate hikes in Japan face uncertainty amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:07 IST
Dollar Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Diplomatic Hopes
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The dollar held steady on Tuesday, maintaining its seven-day decline streak as investors weighed the potential risks from a U.S. blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz against potential diplomatic resolutions between Washington and Tehran.

Efforts to negotiate between the two countries are ongoing, providing some relief to markets. The euro and sterling saw slight increases, while the yen recorded a more significant rise. However, the Japanese yen remains susceptible to selling pressure due to concerns over Japan's trade balance amidst potential oil price instability.

The market remains volatile, and the probability of a Bank of Japan interest rate hike this month has diminished, with experts indicating a 40% chance of an increase. In contrast, bitcoin and ethereum showcased significant gains in the cryptocurrency sector amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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