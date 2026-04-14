Australia Faces Economic Turbulence Amid Global Oil Shock

Australia is on the brink of a recession as turmoil in Iran triggers a global oil shock, severely dents business and consumer confidence.

Surveys reveal a massive plunge in business confidence and a notable dip in consumer sentiment, posing a dual threat to the economy through supply and demand shocks.

Policymakers now grapple with critical decisions on interest rates, as potential stagflation looms, impacted by volatile fuel prices and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)