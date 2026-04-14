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Australia Faces Economic Turbulence Amid Global Oil Shock

Australia's economy is under threat as the Iran war sparks a global oil shock, leading to plummeting business and consumer confidence. Policymakers face tough decisions on interest rates. Business confidence saw a historic drop, while consumer sentiment hit new lows, raising stagflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:21 IST
Australia Faces Economic Turbulence Amid Global Oil Shock
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Australia is on the brink of a recession as turmoil in Iran triggers a global oil shock, severely dents business and consumer confidence.

Surveys reveal a massive plunge in business confidence and a notable dip in consumer sentiment, posing a dual threat to the economy through supply and demand shocks.

Policymakers now grapple with critical decisions on interest rates, as potential stagflation looms, impacted by volatile fuel prices and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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