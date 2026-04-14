Sanctioned Tanker Defies U.S. Blockade at Strait of Hormuz

A Chinese-owned tanker, Rich Starry, defied a U.S. blockade by passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to shipping data from LSEG.

This action highlights the ongoing challenges to U.S. sanctions in the strategically significant maritime corridor, exacerbating geopolitical tensions between involved nations.

Rich Starry, with its Chinese crew on board, signifies China's continued defiance and raises questions about the enforcement and efficacy of U.S. sanctions in sensitive regions.