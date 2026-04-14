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China's Export Struggles Amid AI Hopes and Energy Shocks

China's export growth slowed in March due to Middle East tensions and an energy shock. Customs data showed a 2.5% increase in outbound shipments, missing forecasts. The impact of the Iran war and rising costs challenge China's growth prospects, yet tech exports offer a glimmer of hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:56 IST
China's Export Struggles Amid AI Hopes and Energy Shocks
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In March, China's export engine hit turbulence as the world faced an energy shock due to heightened tensions in the Middle East. Customs data revealed a significant slowdown, with outbound shipments growing just 2.5%, a stark contrast to the robust 21.8% surge seen earlier in the year.

Forecasters were caught off guard, having projected an 8.3% growth. The Iranian conflict, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, raised global fuel costs, impacting China's trade outlook. While some economists remain optimistic due to advances in AI and technology exports, others are cautious.

China's once-mighty trade surplus diminished to $51.13 billion in March. Meanwhile, President Trump's upcoming visit to China in May is anticipated to focus on potential deals, although significant progress on contentious issues like Taiwan remains unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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