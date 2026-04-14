China's Export Engine Sputters Amidst Middle East Conflict

China's once-thriving export engine has hit a notable slowdown, as recent Middle East conflicts led to disruptions in energy and transportation, influencing global demand and exposing vulnerabilities in Beijing's manufacturing dependence.

Customs data reveals a mere 2.5% growth in March outbound shipments, a stark contrast to January-February's 21.8% surge. The figures underscore a challenging landscape exacerbated by mounting energy prices that China struggles to pass onto foreign consumers.

The recent Middle East conflict threatens China's trade surplus, with March imports skyrocketed by 27.8%, highlighting economic stress from energy volatility and a high base effect from last year's shipments. Strategic stockpiles may mitigate some pressures, yet continued tensions cast a shadow over the nation's growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)