President Xi Jinping of China called for adherence to international rule of law to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East, particularly criticizing the U.S.-Israeli involvement in Iran. While Beijing has frequently denounced the campaign as unlawful, detailed comments from Xi have been limited. A scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing is anticipated next month.

Xi expressed the inviability of selectively enforcing international law during discussions with Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit happens amidst escalated tensions following an unsuccessful weekend dialogue between Washington and Tehran to end the conflict.

The UAE aims to broaden economic channels with China, reinforcing this stance through Sheikh Khaled's delegation, which included key economic ministers. Plans to expand flight networks and potential energy collaborations underline the strategic partnership progress ahead of the second China-Arab States Summit, where trade discussions with Gulf nations are to occur.