European shares witnessed a notable rise on Tuesday, bouncing back from a muted start to the week. Investors are optimistic about potential peace negotiations in the Middle East, even as the United States enforces a blockade on Iranian ports.

As of 0717 GMT, the pan-European index recorded a 0.6% boost, climbing to 617.58 points. Sources close to the discussions informed Reuters that U.S. and Iranian negotiating teams might return to Islamabad shortly, following unsuccessful talks over the weekend.

This development was significant enough to prompt a recovery in stock markets, while oil prices dropped below the $100-per-barrel mark. Despite these positive movements, analysts warn that elevated energy costs will continue to exert inflationary pressure as long as the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains off-limits to commercial shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)