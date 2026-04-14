Left Menu

European Shares Rebound Amid Middle East Peace Hopes

European stocks surged on hopes of Middle East peace talks, despite a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. Stocks rebounded following news that U.S. and Iran negotiating teams may resume talks in Islamabad. However, high energy costs due to the closed Strait of Hormuz remain a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:08 IST
European Shares Rebound Amid Middle East Peace Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares witnessed a notable rise on Tuesday, bouncing back from a muted start to the week. Investors are optimistic about potential peace negotiations in the Middle East, even as the United States enforces a blockade on Iranian ports.

As of 0717 GMT, the pan-European index recorded a 0.6% boost, climbing to 617.58 points. Sources close to the discussions informed Reuters that U.S. and Iranian negotiating teams might return to Islamabad shortly, following unsuccessful talks over the weekend.

This development was significant enough to prompt a recovery in stock markets, while oil prices dropped below the $100-per-barrel mark. Despite these positive movements, analysts warn that elevated energy costs will continue to exert inflationary pressure as long as the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains off-limits to commercial shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

 India
2
Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

 India
3
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel ...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026