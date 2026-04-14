Stegra Secures Lifeline with €1.4 Billion Green Steel Investment

Swedish green steel startup Stegra has announced a significant financial boost, securing €1.4 billion in funding led by the influential Wallenberg family. The investment provides crucial support for the completion of Stegra's hydrogen-based steel plant project in northern Sweden.

Originally operating under the name H2 Green Steel, Stegra has been on a funding campaign to realize its flagship green steel plant. CEO Henrik Henriksson stated this latest round reflects strong investor confidence. The recent financing venture now ensures a fully funded pathway for the plant's construction.

The Wallenberg consortium's involvement, alongside Temasek and IMAS, highlights the strategic significance of this venture. With the project poised for crucial development, new leadership is expected in board nominee Leif Johansson, a figure with notable industry experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)