Adani Green Energy Shines with Top ESG Rating
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has been awarded a superior ESG score of 87.3 by CareEdge-ESG, placing it top among Indian companies. The rating recognizes AGEL’s efforts in climate risk management, water stewardship, and biodiversity, aligning sustainability with its renewable energy operations and governance.
- Country:
- India
Adani Green Energy Limited, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, has received a high ESG rating of 87.3 from CareEdge-ESG. This accolade positions AGEL as a leader in sustainability among Indian corporates.
The company's commitment to sustainable practices, as demonstrated by their climate risk management, water stewardship, and biodiversity efforts, is a testament to their leadership in the sector. This recognition not only strengthens AGEL's credibility but also enhances its attractiveness to investors and lenders, particularly in the context of a capital market increasingly focused on sustainability.
CareEdge-ESG's evaluation underscores the relevance of ESG considerations across AGEL's operations, supported by formalized policies and transparent governance frameworks. This approach is reshaping governance practices and capital allocation strategies across the Adani Group, indicative of a broader commitment to sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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