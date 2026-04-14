Stegra's Green Steel Revolution: Wallenberg's Legacy Investment

In a significant development for green steel production in Europe, Swedish startup Stegra has announced a substantial funding boost. The company secured €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) from a consortium led by Sweden's prominent Wallenberg family, providing vital backing for Stegra's hydrogen-based steel plant in northern Sweden.

The financing comes at a critical juncture with many similar projects facing delays or cancellations due to high costs and technical challenges. Stegra, previously known as H2 Green Steel, has been actively seeking additional capital to complete the construction of its greenfield site, a venture that reflects Europe's ambition to decarbonize the steel industry.

This cash infusion reflects investors' confidence in Stegra's business model, as noted by CEO Henrik Henriksson. While a specific production start date remains uncertain, the company plans a phased operational ramp-up. The Wallenberg-led consortium, including Singapore's Temasek and the IMAS Foundation, highlights a path forward for large-scale green steel production.

(With inputs from agencies.)