Celebrating Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality and Justice in Sikkim

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur underscored BR Ambedkar's vision for an egalitarian society during a program marking his 135th birth anniversary. Mathur emphasized Ambedkar's formidable role in championing social and economic justice alongside political equality, focusing on combatting caste-based discrimination and promoting principles like liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The governor highlighted various government initiatives aimed at uplifting Scheduled Castes through scholarships, skill development, and strengthening educational infrastructure. On this occasion, the state recommitted to enforcing laws protecting SC rights and ensuring equitable access to opportunities.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauded Ambedkar's transformative impact on India, urging citizens to uphold his ideals of harmony and anti-discrimination. The Social Welfare Department and the All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association organized the event, releasing a publication and poetry collection, and honoring community leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)