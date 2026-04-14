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Everstone Capital Boosts Apothecon Group with $270 Million Investment

Everstone Capital has announced a $270 million investment in the Gujarat-based Apothecon Group. This investment, which includes Apothecon's US-based sister concern Navinta, aims to enhance product development, expand market reach and pursue new acquisitions while founders retain a significant stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Everstone Capital, a private equity platform based in Singapore, has announced a significant investment in the pharmaceutical company, Apothecon Group, valued at USD 270 million. This financial injection also includes Apothecon's sister concern in the US, Navinta.

Founded in 2003, Apothecon Group has developed an expansive portfolio of pharmaceutical products, featuring oral solids, injectables, and other dosage forms. Their facilities, compliant with regulated market standards, are situated in India and the US, enabling them to cater to global markets.

While the founding promoters maintain a meaningful stake, Everstone will focus on enhancing Apothecon's product pipeline and strategic growth. Mahendra Patel continues as chairman, and Everstone will appoint Puncham Mukim and Arjun Oberoi to the board to steer future growth trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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