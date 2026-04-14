Wall Street Opens Higher Amid Middle East Easing Efforts
Wall Street's key indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with improved sentiment from Middle East easing efforts and an assessment of corporate earnings and March producer price data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw gains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:06 IST
Wall Street's major indexes showed promising gains as trading began on Tuesday, driven by positive developments in efforts to ease Middle East tensions.
These efforts have uplifted market sentiment, with investors also considering recent corporate earnings reports and March's producer price index data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 53.8 points, reaching 48,272.03. The S&P 500 gained 24.0 points to hit 6,910.2, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 147.8 points, closing at 23,331.501.
(With inputs from agencies.)