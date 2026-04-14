Wall Street Opens Higher Amid Middle East Easing Efforts

Wall Street's major indexes showed promising gains as trading began on Tuesday, driven by positive developments in efforts to ease Middle East tensions.

These efforts have uplifted market sentiment, with investors also considering recent corporate earnings reports and March's producer price index data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 53.8 points, reaching 48,272.03. The S&P 500 gained 24.0 points to hit 6,910.2, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 147.8 points, closing at 23,331.501.

(With inputs from agencies.)