Strait of Hormuz: A Chokepoint in Global Energy Crisis
The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warns that current high oil prices may not fully reflect the threat to global energy markets due to the Iran conflict. Prices could spike further without the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for oil transport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The current high oil prices are not capturing the full extent of the looming threat to global energy markets due to the Iran conflict, according to Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency.
During the Semafor World Economy conference in Washington, Birol highlighted that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a significant increase in oil prices beyond the current $100 per barrel is likely.
The Strait of Hormuz is considered a critical chokepoint for the free flow of oil and gas, and its closure would exacerbate the situation, Birol noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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