Global Markets Face Disparities Amid Middle East Conflict

Global financial markets are experiencing significant disparities as the Middle East conflict enters its eighth week. While U.S. stocks have rebounded, erasing previous losses, oil prices continue to exert pressure on government bonds and gold, signaling economic challenges.

Emerging markets present a mixed picture: Brazil's markets have surged, benefiting from oil exports, whereas energy-dependent smaller economies face difficulties. Markus Hansen of Vontobel notes that while the U.S. can manage the oil shock, Asian economies remain more vulnerable, leading to adjustments in investment strategies.

The U.S. stock market has shown resilience, with the S&P 500 regaining pre-war levels amid bullish sentiments from major investment firms. However, high oil prices are impacting bond markets, keeping borrowing costs elevated. Meanwhile, the dollar and other currencies show stability, and energy-exporting countries like Brazil outperform importers such as Japan and Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)