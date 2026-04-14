Towards Fertiliser Self-Reliance: India's Roadmap for Sustainable Agriculture

In an effort to curb India's dependence on imported fertilisers, ICAR Director General M L Jat has advocated for a strategic approach focusing on AI advancements, precision nutrient management, and sensor technologies. This initiative aims to boost fertiliser efficiency and promote self-reliance in agriculture.

Speaking at a session organized by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Jat highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy spanning short to long-term goals. Addressing declining fertiliser efficiency, he stressed the importance of initiatives like the Soil Health Card scheme and crop diversification to enhance sustainability.

The roadmap outlines development of alternative fertilisers, utilisation of indigenous minerals, and increased usage of biologicals. The proposal also includes an aggressive technology transfer program and potential policy shifts, such as linking subsidies with sustainable agricultural practices, to mitigate heavy import reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)