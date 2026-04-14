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Towards Fertiliser Self-Reliance: India's Roadmap for Sustainable Agriculture

ICAR Director General M L Jat emphasizes reducing India's fertiliser imports via enhanced AI, sensor systems, and nutrient management. A multi-pronged strategy aims for self-reliance, involving research, alternative fertilisers, and technology. This initiative targets agricultural efficiency and sustainability amidst geopolitical challenges and high import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:56 IST
Towards Fertiliser Self-Reliance: India's Roadmap for Sustainable Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to curb India's dependence on imported fertilisers, ICAR Director General M L Jat has advocated for a strategic approach focusing on AI advancements, precision nutrient management, and sensor technologies. This initiative aims to boost fertiliser efficiency and promote self-reliance in agriculture.

Speaking at a session organized by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Jat highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy spanning short to long-term goals. Addressing declining fertiliser efficiency, he stressed the importance of initiatives like the Soil Health Card scheme and crop diversification to enhance sustainability.

The roadmap outlines development of alternative fertilisers, utilisation of indigenous minerals, and increased usage of biologicals. The proposal also includes an aggressive technology transfer program and potential policy shifts, such as linking subsidies with sustainable agricultural practices, to mitigate heavy import reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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