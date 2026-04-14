Wall Street Gains Amid Middle East Tensions and Strong Earnings

Tuesday saw a positive momentum on Wall Street as new diplomatic initiatives to mitigate the Middle East conflict infused confidence among traders. Concurrently, major banks and corporates reported earnings, influencing market dynamics.

Reports indicated potential talks between the U.S. and Iran, potentially heralding a de-escalation of the regional hostilities. This anticipation boosted investor sentiment, as reflected in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices.

Simultaneously, earnings reports provided further market direction. Notably, BlackRock experienced significant gains, while companies like Citigroup and JPMorgan also reported favorable earnings. This earnings season is expected to pivot investor focus from macroeconomic concerns to company-specific performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)