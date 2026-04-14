Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Head Back to Negotiations in Pakistan
U.S. and Iran are set to reconvene in Islamabad to discuss ending the ongoing conflict, after failed weekend talks led to a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. The situation has caused oil prices to dip below $100 per barrel, while the IMF has lowered its global growth outlook due to market disruptions.
In a crucial development, U.S. and Iranian negotiators could return to Islamabad in a bid to rekindle talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. This move follows the collapse of weekend negotiations, which prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.
Sources have indicated that both countries might resume discussions by the end of the week. Despite the blockade intensifying tensions, the potential return to dialogue has stabilized oil prices, dropping them below the $100 mark. However, the geopolitical ripple effects remain significant.
Moreover, the International Monetary Fund has revised its global growth forecast, citing disruptions in supply and heightened energy prices driven by the war. As diplomatic initiatives continue, the economic and political landscapes remain in flux.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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