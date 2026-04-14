Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Head Back to Negotiations in Pakistan

In a crucial development, U.S. and Iranian negotiators could return to Islamabad in a bid to rekindle talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. This move follows the collapse of weekend negotiations, which prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

Sources have indicated that both countries might resume discussions by the end of the week. Despite the blockade intensifying tensions, the potential return to dialogue has stabilized oil prices, dropping them below the $100 mark. However, the geopolitical ripple effects remain significant.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund has revised its global growth forecast, citing disruptions in supply and heightened energy prices driven by the war. As diplomatic initiatives continue, the economic and political landscapes remain in flux.

(With inputs from agencies.)