Renewed Iran War Talks: A New Hope?

Talks aiming to halt the ongoing Iran war may resume in Pakistan soon, U.S. President Donald Trump announced. This comes after U.S.-Iran negotiations collapsed over the weekend, prompting a blockade on Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as the U.S. military enforces the blockade, significantly affecting trade and energy security. Oil prices have responded by dipping below $100 per barrel amid uncertainty.

The situation is further complicated by the U.S.'s demand for Iran to suspend its nuclear activities, with Tehran resisting long-term restrictions. Amid regional tensions, diplomatic channels remain vital to averting a broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)