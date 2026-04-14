Tragedy Strikes at Vedanta Ltd Power Plant: Fatal Boiler Explosion in Chhattisgarh
A devastating industrial accident occurred at Vedanta Ltd power plant in Chhattisgarh, where a boiler explosion resulted in the deaths of 13 workers and injured 21 others. Rescue operations were immediately launched. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated inquiries and announced compensation for the victims' families.
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- India
A boiler explosion at Vedanta Ltd's power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district resulted in 13 deaths and 21 injuries, highlighting severe industrial safety concerns. The powerful blast occurred when a steam-carrying tube exploded at around 2:30 pm, causing chaos and severe burns among workers.
Following the accident, local authorities and police promptly initiated rescue efforts. Of the initially injured 30 individuals, 9 succumbed to injuries later. Local hospitals are providing medical treatment to the remaining 21 injured workers, with at least six reported in critical condition.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over this tragic incident, promising a comprehensive inquiry and announcing compensatory measures for the victims. Vedanta and district authorities have initiated parallel investigations to uncover the cause of the explosion and prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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