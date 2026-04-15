Left Menu

Treasury Secretary Criticizes IMF and World Bank's Economic Forecasts

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized the IMF and World Bank for overreacting to global growth and inflation forecasts following the Middle East conflict. He believes these institutions should focus on macroeconomic stability, and commended the World Bank's policy changes and the IMF's collaboration with the U.S. Treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:13 IST
Treasury Secretary Criticizes IMF and World Bank's Economic Forecasts
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed skepticism about revised global growth forecasts and inflation projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, attributing their changes to conflicts in the Middle East.

Bessent suggested that these organizations might have overreacted in their forecasts. However, he remained positive about the U.S. and its ability to manage price fluctuations without resorting to sustained measures like subsidies, unlike some European and Asian countries.

Despite his disagreements on their forecast, Bessent appreciated the World Bank's recent policy shift on nuclear power projects and noted the IMF's efforts to collaborate with the U.S. on initiatives like Argentina and Venezuela's financial integration. He called for the IMF to refocus on core macroeconomic missions and reiterated his suggestion for them to sell an unused property in Maryland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege

Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Under Siege

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized

Tragedy Strikes Odisha School: Food Poisoning Claims Life, 100+ Hospitalized

 India
3
Private Credit: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

Private Credit: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

 Global
4
Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

Racing Bulls Accelerate Upgrades Amid F1 Schedule Shake-up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026