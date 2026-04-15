Global Institutions Unite Against Energy Market Disruption
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva announced plans for the IMF, World Bank, and International Energy Agency to hold bi-weekly discussions on the global energy markets affected by Middle East tensions. She urged nations to refrain from stockpiling oil reserves and restricting petroleum exports to prevent exacerbating supply shocks.
- Country:
- United States
In the wake of volatile energy markets triggered by conflict in the Middle East, the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and International Energy Agency plan to hold bi-weekly discussions. IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva revealed this strategy on Tuesday to tackle disruptions.
Speaking from the sidelines of IMF and World Bank's spring meetings in Washington, Georgieva called on countries to avoid increasing their oil reserves and blocking petroleum product exports.
"Don't make the supply shocks worse," Georgieva emphasized, urging collective action to stabilize energy prices globally and cautioning against actions that could intensify market disruptions.
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