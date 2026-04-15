Germany Boosts Aid for Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict

Germany has announced plans to increase its financial aid to Sudan by an additional 20 million euros, bringing the total support to 175.4 million euros this year, Germany's development ministry stated ahead of an aid conference.

The funds are intended to help Sudan and its neighboring countries cope with the ongoing conflict that has severely affected the region. This announcement comes as part of Germany's commitment to international humanitarian efforts.

The development ministry is also considering future funding increases as discussions continue at the international aid conference taking place in Berlin. The ongoing evaluation underlines Germany's supportive role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)