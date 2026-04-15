Hungarian Election Victory Sets Stage for Fuel Security Talks

Following a decisive victory in Hungary's recent elections, Peter Magyar, leader of the centre-right TISZA party, announced his intention to prioritize fuel security in discussions with MOL oil company. These talks aim to address challenges posed by the halted Russian oil supplies and governmental policies initiated by the outgoing administration.

Magyar seeks to navigate fuel-related challenges inherited from the previous nationalist government of Viktor Orban. Orban's administration had imposed a cap on fuel prices and enacted an export ban on oil products, straining Hungary's strategic reserves as a result of the Ukrainian conflict disrupting oil supplies.

MOL reported its supply remained steady through the Adriatic pipeline despite the suspension of the Druzhba line. New agreements have fortified Hungary's supply lines with deliveries from global partners, ensuring that fuel supply remains intact during this transitional period of leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)