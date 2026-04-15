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Karnataka's Call for Urgent Federal Support: Unresolved Projects Demand Attention

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 18 long-pending projects crucial for the state's development. These projects span various sectors, including railways, highways, and water resources. Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of federal assistance to foster equitable progress and collaborative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:43 IST
Karnataka's Call for Urgent Federal Support: Unresolved Projects Demand Attention
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong plea to secure much-needed federal support, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting at least 18 long-pending projects that warrant the Union Government's immediate intervention. These initiatives, if realized, promise to bolster the state's infrastructure across railways, highways, and critical water resources.

During PM Modi's visit to Karnataka, where he inaugurated a significant religious site in Mandya district, Siddaramaiah seized the opportunity to present a memorandum. The document underscored projects like the High-Speed Rail Extension to Mysuru and the contentious Mekedatu Drinking Water Project, all poised to serve as economic catalysts for the region.

The Chief Minister further implored the Prime Minister to expedite the establishment of an AIIMS in Raichur, a crucial healthcare improvement in a socio-economically challenged area. Highlighting the urgency of these projects, Siddaramaiah stressed the necessity for equitable development and cooperative federalism, fostering a hopeful anticipation among Karnataka's populace for federal intervention.

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