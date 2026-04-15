Karnataka's Call for Urgent Federal Support: Unresolved Projects Demand Attention

In a strong plea to secure much-needed federal support, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting at least 18 long-pending projects that warrant the Union Government's immediate intervention. These initiatives, if realized, promise to bolster the state's infrastructure across railways, highways, and critical water resources.

During PM Modi's visit to Karnataka, where he inaugurated a significant religious site in Mandya district, Siddaramaiah seized the opportunity to present a memorandum. The document underscored projects like the High-Speed Rail Extension to Mysuru and the contentious Mekedatu Drinking Water Project, all poised to serve as economic catalysts for the region.

The Chief Minister further implored the Prime Minister to expedite the establishment of an AIIMS in Raichur, a crucial healthcare improvement in a socio-economically challenged area. Highlighting the urgency of these projects, Siddaramaiah stressed the necessity for equitable development and cooperative federalism, fostering a hopeful anticipation among Karnataka's populace for federal intervention.