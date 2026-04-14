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New Rules Set for Truck Overloading Fines on Highways

The Ministry of Road Transport announces a new fee structure for truck overloading on national highways. Starting April 15, 2026, fees will be based on the percentage of overloading, promoting compliance and road safety. The new rules aim to preserve highway infrastructure and streamline enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:50 IST
New Rules Set for Truck Overloading Fines on Highways
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  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport has revised the fee structure concerning the overloading of trucks on national highways. This change is part of the National Highways Fee Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, set to be effective on April 15, 2026.

Under the new rules, vehicles found to be carrying loads beyond the permissible Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) will incur charges proportional to their level of overloading. Specifically, no fees will be applied for up to 10% excess load, while a 2-times fee applies for overloading between 10% and 40%, and a 4-times fee for anything above 40%.

The Ministry emphasized that the new guidelines are expected to enhance road safety, encourage compliance, and protect highway infrastructure. Fees for overloading will be collected through the FASTag system and will only apply where certified weight measurement devices are available at fee plazas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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