Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit
Saudi Arabia will deposit $3 billion into Pakistan's central bank, announced Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. This financial aid aims to stabilize Pakistan's economy amid regional tensions. An existing $5 billion Saudi deposit will be extended for longer, while a $2 billion UAE deposit will be returned.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that Saudi Arabia will deposit $3 billion into Pakistan's central bank. The support aims to boost Pakistan's struggling economy, which has been under pressure due to regional tensions between the United States and Iran.
In meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington, Aurangzeb confirmed the extension of an existing $5 billion Saudi deposit, which will no longer require annual renewal.
Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have stated that a $2 billion deposit by the United Arab Emirates, made in 2019, will be returned, reflecting complex financial maneuvers to stabilize the nation's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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