Tensions Ebb as Dollar Retreats Amid US-Iran Peace Talks Prospects

The U.S. dollar hit six-week lows on Wednesday, as potential peace talks between Washington and Tehran spurred risk appetite. These developments followed Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the U.S.-Israel conflict, which had led to skyrocketing oil prices and mounting economic concerns.

Despite a failed negotiation attempt in Islamabad, there are hopes that diplomacy will lead to a resolution. The dollar, initially bolstered by safe-haven flows, has now dropped almost 2% due to ceasefire optimism, although currency strategist Lee Hardman warns against dismissing the dollar's safe-haven status prematurely.

The market remains focused on economic damage from the energy crisis, exacerbated by fluctuating oil prices. The IMF has revised growth projections, indicating potential recession scenarios. Meanwhile, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed possible Federal Reserve rate cuts amid inflation concerns due to the war-induced supply shocks.