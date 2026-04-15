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Evergrande's Exclusive Sale Talks with Guangdong Tourism

Evergrande's liquidators have entered into exclusive negotiations with Guangdong Provincial Tourism Holdings, a state-owned firm, for the sale of its assets. This move comes as the troubled property giant seeks to manage its financial woes through potential asset sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST
Evergrande's Exclusive Sale Talks with Guangdong Tourism
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Evergrande, the embattled property giant, is engaging in exclusive sale negotiations with Guangdong Provincial Tourism Holdings, a state-owned tourism firm, according to Bloomberg News.

This strategic move seeks to alleviate Evergrande's financial challenges by potentially selling off assets.

The decision to partner with Guangzhou highlights the company's efforts to stabilize and restructure its finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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