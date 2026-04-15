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Samrat Choudhary's Oath Marks New Era in Bihar Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Samrat Choudhary on becoming Bihar Chief Minister, succeeding Nitish Kumar. Modi expressed confidence in Choudhary's leadership, marking a new phase of governance. Deputies Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were also commended for their roles in advancing Bihar’s development and governance standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:44 IST
Samrat Choudhary's Oath Marks New Era in Bihar Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Samrat Choudhary as he assumed the role of Bihar's Chief Minister, following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. In a message on X, Modi highlighted Choudhary's dedication and experience as assets that would drive Bihar towards greater development.

Modi expressed his full confidence in Choudhary's energetic leadership and his commitment to public service, predicting that Bihar would achieve new heights of development under his watch. He also recognized the appointments of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav as Deputy Chief Ministers, emphasizing their dedication to good governance.

Samrat Choudhary, formerly affiliated with Rashtriya Janata Dal and now with BJP since 2018, was sworn in by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhavan in Patna. Choudhary steps into the role seasoned by the legacy of Nitish Kumar's governance, opening a new chapter for the NDA in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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