Samrat Choudhary's Oath Marks New Era in Bihar Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm congratulations to Samrat Choudhary as he assumed the role of Bihar's Chief Minister, following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. In a message on X, Modi highlighted Choudhary's dedication and experience as assets that would drive Bihar towards greater development.

Modi expressed his full confidence in Choudhary's energetic leadership and his commitment to public service, predicting that Bihar would achieve new heights of development under his watch. He also recognized the appointments of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav as Deputy Chief Ministers, emphasizing their dedication to good governance.

Samrat Choudhary, formerly affiliated with Rashtriya Janata Dal and now with BJP since 2018, was sworn in by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhavan in Patna. Choudhary steps into the role seasoned by the legacy of Nitish Kumar's governance, opening a new chapter for the NDA in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)