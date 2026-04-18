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Debating the Future of World Bank’s Climate Strategy

The World Bank’s Climate Change Action Plan is set to expire, sparking international debate on how to maintain its climate financing strategies. Despite pressure from some countries to shift focus, many stakeholders advocate continuing climate-related projects, referencing demand for green and resilient infrastructure as key to development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 03:31 IST
Debating the Future of World Bank’s Climate Strategy
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The World Bank is facing a critical juncture as its Climate Change Action Plan reaches its expiration date. France's development minister, Eleonore Caroit, has expressed concern over the plan's potential discontinuation, advocating its continuation during the IMF and World Bank meetings.

The plan's expiration is supported by the U.S. administration, which deems its climate targets distortionary. This has led to a heated debate about the focus of World Bank's resources, with emerging economic challenges from the Middle East conflict adding further complexity.

World Bank President Ajay Banga is tasked with balancing climate initiatives with practical development needs, while many developing countries continue to support projects with climate benefits. France remains committed to advocating for climate goals at forthcoming international summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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