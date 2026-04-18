Debating the Future of World Bank’s Climate Strategy

The World Bank is facing a critical juncture as its Climate Change Action Plan reaches its expiration date. France's development minister, Eleonore Caroit, has expressed concern over the plan's potential discontinuation, advocating its continuation during the IMF and World Bank meetings.

The plan's expiration is supported by the U.S. administration, which deems its climate targets distortionary. This has led to a heated debate about the focus of World Bank's resources, with emerging economic challenges from the Middle East conflict adding further complexity.

World Bank President Ajay Banga is tasked with balancing climate initiatives with practical development needs, while many developing countries continue to support projects with climate benefits. France remains committed to advocating for climate goals at forthcoming international summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)