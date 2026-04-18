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Jalgaon Prepares Amid Heatwave Alert: Vital Measures and Public Advisory

District Collector Rohan Ghuge announces special preparations in Jalgaon for heatwave warnings, including hospital readiness and public advisories against afternoon outings. Several parts of Maharashtra and beyond are expected to experience intense heat, prompting an advisory for precautionary measures and readiness to handle any heat-related health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:14 IST
Jalgaon Prepares Amid Heatwave Alert: Vital Measures and Public Advisory
District Collector Jalgaon, Rohan Ghuge (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a severe heatwave warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jalgaon District Collector Rohan Ghuge has stated that special preparations have been made in government hospitals. These include designating separate rooms and beds for individuals afflicted by heat-related illnesses as the mercury is expected to rise significantly over the coming days in Maharashtra.

Ghuge emphasized the importance of public safety by advising residents to limit outdoor exposure during afternoon hours. Citizens are encouraged to cover their heads and hydrate regularly while outdoors. Furthermore, detailed advisories from the health department are in circulation, outlining preventive steps and warning signs of heat-induced health issues.

The IMD has forecasted an intense heatwave impacting central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Konkan, among other regions. As temperatures soar, authorities are urging residents to adhere to safety guidelines and remain vigilant. Meanwhile, variability in weather patterns continues across India, with different regions experiencing a mix of extreme heat and rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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