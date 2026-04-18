Jalgaon Prepares Amid Heatwave Alert: Vital Measures and Public Advisory

In response to a severe heatwave warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jalgaon District Collector Rohan Ghuge has stated that special preparations have been made in government hospitals. These include designating separate rooms and beds for individuals afflicted by heat-related illnesses as the mercury is expected to rise significantly over the coming days in Maharashtra.

Ghuge emphasized the importance of public safety by advising residents to limit outdoor exposure during afternoon hours. Citizens are encouraged to cover their heads and hydrate regularly while outdoors. Furthermore, detailed advisories from the health department are in circulation, outlining preventive steps and warning signs of heat-induced health issues.

The IMD has forecasted an intense heatwave impacting central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Konkan, among other regions. As temperatures soar, authorities are urging residents to adhere to safety guidelines and remain vigilant. Meanwhile, variability in weather patterns continues across India, with different regions experiencing a mix of extreme heat and rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)