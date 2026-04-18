Hyderabad Bus Blaze: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A private travel bus caught fire in Hyderabad on Friday night, prompting a swift response from fire services. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of KPHB Police Station, with efficient efforts ensuring that no casualties were reported.

Fire officials stated that a distress call was received at 10:46 PM, leading to the rapid dispatch of a fire tender to the scene. A Fire Department representative confirmed, "We received a call at 10:46 PM. One fire vehicle was sent to the site to control the fire, and thankfully, there were no casualties. Further information will be provided as the situation develops."

Investigations are underway to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire. Officials are evaluating potential factors, including technical malfunctions, electrical short circuits, or other causes. Comprehensive inspections are being carried out, with additional details expected soon. (ANI)