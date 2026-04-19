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Unai Marrero's Heroics Secure Copa del Rey for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad triumphed over Atletico Madrid in a thrilling Copa del Rey final, winning 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Unai Marrero, the Sociedad goalkeeper, played a pivotal role by saving two penalty kicks, helping his team secure the coveted trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seville | Updated: 19-04-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 03:34 IST
Unai Marrero's Heroics Secure Copa del Rey for Real Sociedad
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Real Sociedad triumphed over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, edging out their rivals 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The match, held on Saturday, ended in a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Sociedad's goalkeeper, Unai Marrero, was the hero of the night, saving two crucial spot kicks to clinch the title for his team. This victory marks Sociedad's fourth Copa del Rey win.

The match saw Atletico Madrid twice come from behind, with Ander Barrenetxea scoring early for Sociedad and Ademola Lookman leveling for Atletico. Mikel Oyarzabal restored Sociedad's lead with a penalty before Julian Alvarez's late equalizer forced extra time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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