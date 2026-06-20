Northeast not just a geographical boundary but a vital pillar of India's security, strategic power: Rajnath Singh

Highlighting the northeast region's role in India's geopolitical outlook, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Saturday said the region is not just a geographical boundary but a "vital pillar of India's security, prosperity, and strategic power." Addressing an event of the Eastern Air Command in Shillong, Singh said the region also plays a key role in India's Act East policy.

"I believe this entire region is an integral part of India's strategic destiny, where our borders, rivers, and culture are deeply interconnected, and when we speak of the East, we are not just referring to a part of the map but a vibrant space where history, geography, security, and the future come together, making India's strategic strength in the Eastern Command crucial for our overall national security with no scope for doubt in this regard," the Defence Ministe said. "The Northeast, in particular, is not just a geographical boundary but a vital pillar of India's security, prosperity, and strategic power, and it also plays a key role in the Act East policy, especially as India's global position expands in a rapidly changing world order marked by rising uncertainties," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further said that "The nature of warfare has undergone a massive transformation in recent times. Factors such as hybrid threats, cyber challenges, information warfare, logistics, resilience, supply chain dynamics, security, and the use of drones have emerged as critical elements." Defence Minister emphasised the need for a paradigm shift in military preparedness while addressing security personnel, noting that traditional strategies are no longer sufficient to counter contemporary challenges.

He stated, "In such a scenario, traditional preparedness alone is insufficient for the armed forces, and they also require technological agility, strategic foresight, and institutional innovation. I am pleased to note that our armed forces and all of you are moving rapidly in this direction." Singh further credited the nation's progress toward self-reliance for these operational successes, remarking," We can ensure our security on our own strength only when we are self-reliant. It is a result of our efforts towards self-reliance that 'Operation Sindoor' has been successful. I congratulate you all."

Reflecting on the significant advancements within the military, the Defence Minister noted that technological progress is only meaningful when balanced with moral foundations. "This transformation represents more than just institutional progress; it is a testament to the cultural values for which India is renowned worldwide. It demonstrates that even as we embrace modernity, we remain grounded in our roots and core values, never forsaking them in any form," Rajnath Singh said.

He also highlighted the success of 'Operation Sindoor' as a pivotal example of India's capability and determination to defend its interests. The Defence Minister noted that "through Operation Sindoor, our soldiers and we have demonstrated and conveyed to the terrorists and their handlers that India will not compromise on its security and sovereignty under any circumstances."

Praising armed forces, the Minister remarked, "The capability, vigilance, and firm resolve of our armed forces have once again showcased India's strength to the entire world... I say this not merely for the sake of words; today, our daughters are stepping forward in our armed forces with renewed energy and in new roles. They are playing a crucial, pioneering role across the entire spectrum of responsibilities." He will participate in the IAF's observance of International Yoga Day in Shillong on Sunday morning. (ANI)