Himachal Cabinet approves regulated cannabis farming; farmers to benefit from high-value crop: Jagat Singh Negi

Himachal Pradesh's decision to allow regulated cannabis cultivation could emerge as a major source of income for farmers while opening new opportunities in the textile, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, state minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday. Minister says industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis cultivation will be strictly regulated, generate higher farmer incomes, and create opportunities in textiles, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Speaking with ANI, Negi said the state Cabinet had taken an "important and visionary decision" after extensive consultations and field studies within and outside Himachal Pradesh. "The Cabinet has taken a very significant decision regarding cannabis cultivation. There were concerns among people that it could promote drug abuse. A committee comprising legislators studied the issue in detail, interacted with public representatives across districts, and found that industrial cannabis cultivation does not lead to narcotic use because the intoxicating content remains extremely low," he said.

Negi clarified that the policy primarily focuses on industrial hemp cultivation, which can be used to manufacture a range of products. "Industrial hemp can be used to produce fibre for textiles, clothing and various cosmetic products. There are numerous commercial applications, making it a highly valuable crop," he added.

The minister said medicinal cannabis cultivation would also be permitted under a tightly controlled regulatory framework. "The medicinal component will be regulated because cannabis-based formulations are increasingly being used in the treatment of cancer and several other diseases. Similar to licensed opium cultivation in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, medicinal cannabis production will be undertaken through a regulated system for pharmaceutical purposes," he said.

According to Negi, only a limited number of licences would initially be issued for cannabis farming. He said the crop has the potential to generate higher returns than many traditional crops while requiring comparatively less water and fewer chemical inputs. "Many agricultural fields are lying fallow today. Cannabis cultivation can help farmers utilise such land and improve their income. In some areas, farmers may even be able to take two crops annually," he said.

The minister noted that the long-term economic potential of the sector remains significant, although the industry is still in its early stages. On Livestock Trade and Border Commerce, he said that this needs to be expedited, and certain issues need to be resolved.

Negi also spoke about efforts to revive the livestock trade and address restrictions affecting traditional commerce. He said Himachal Pradesh is exploring ways to work with customs authorities to address quarantine-related challenges that have affected the movement of livestock.

"We are examining how quarantine regulations can be effectively implemented so that quality livestock, including goats and sheep, can once again be brought into the state where appropriate," he said. On opposition's criticism over examination paper leaks, Negi said they are trying to shift the blame and responsibilities. Targeting the BJP over examination paper leak controversies, Negi alleged that several recruitment and entrance examinations witnessed irregularities during the BJP rule.

"After our government came to power, we acted decisively and shut down the system where corruption had surfaced. The major instances of corruption and money transactions occurred during the previous BJP government, yet no serious inquiry was initiated at that time," he claimed. Referring to the NEET examination controversy and other recruitment examinations, he accused the Centre of failing to curb recurring paper leaks.

"Young people's careers are being jeopardised. Despite repeated incidents, strict action against those responsible has not been visible," he alleged. On monsoon preparedness, Negi said the state government has activated disaster-management mechanisms at both state and district levels.

"The State Disaster Management Authority has already held meetings, and district-level disaster management committees are also being directed to remain fully prepared. Mock drills have been conducted, and all concerned departments have been instructed to ensure swift response during emergencies," he said. He said the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, Electricity Board, police and Home Guards have been directed to remain on alert to minimise disruption caused by landslides, road blockages, damage to power infrastructure and drinking water schemes during the monsoon season.

"Our objective is to provide relief and restore essential services in the shortest possible time whenever a disaster situation arises," Negi added. (ANI)