Country with strong maritime strength has robust economic and strategic influence, India is preparing for this: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata and said India has begun to move forward with a new vision for the shipbuilding sector. Speaking on the occasion, he said the strength of a nation's military can be measured by its ability to become self-reliant and India seeks to become a producer and a manufacturer.

He said nations that are manufacturers and largely self-dependent become decisive players on the global stage. The Prime Minister said that West Bengal is poised to become a major hub for India's blue economy and maritime manufacturing in the years ahead.

He also said that a country with strong maritime strength is will have robust economic and strategic influence and India is preparing itself for this. The three inductions are expected to significantly bolster the nation's operational capabilities, enhance maritime domain awareness, and strengthen the security of our coastal waters against geopolitical threats.

All three ships were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed in Kolkata by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), with extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs. With an indigenous content of over 75 percent, these ships are also a testament to India's commitment to Aatmanirbharta. The Prime Minister noted that the occasion coincides with the International Day of Yoga being celebrated across the world and expressed happiness at having the opportunity to visit the historic land of Bengal, which has played a pivotal role in shaping India's intellectual, cultural and national renaissance and has connected India with the world through maritime routes for centuries.

"The event represented an important milestone in the journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a secure India and a developed India," he said. He pointed out that June 21 is also observed globally as World Hydrography Day and described it as a remarkable coincidence that India's most advanced hydrographic survey vessel, INS Sanshodhak, is commissioned on the same day.

Congratulating the Indian Navy, scientists, engineers, workers and all citizens of the country, PM Modi said the achievement reflected India's growing technological and maritime capabilities. "No nation can emerge as a major power without strong maritime capabilities. Development, security and prosperity are closely linked to the oceans. Most of the world's trade moves through sea routes, while vast global data networks operate beneath the oceans," PM Modi stated while emphasizing the importance of maritime strength in the modern world. He further noted that critical minerals, deep-sea resources and future sources of energy will increasingly be connected to the maritime domain. Therefore, he said, a nation's economic and strategic influence is directly linked to the strength of its maritime sector.

PM Modi stated that India fully understands this reality and is preparing itself accordingly. "The commissioning of the three naval platforms stands as testimony to the country's growing capabilities and skills", he remarked. Recalling the commissioning of INS Vikrant, he said that it had marked the beginning of a new chapter in India's maritime journey and announced India's growing naval strength to the world.

He noted that the journey from INS Vikrant to the commissioning of INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak is not merely a story of new warships but also a reflection of India's increasing self-reliance. "All three vessels symbolize India's commitment to indigenous design, manufacturing and innovation. Designed and built in India, the vessels showcase the talent of Indian industries, the expertise of Indian engineers and the hard work of Indian workers." PM Modi asserted that India does not wish to remain merely a buyer in the defence sector. "The strength of the nation's military cannot be measured by its dependence on global markets but by its ability to become self-reliant. India seeks to become a producer and a manufacturer, because nations that manufacture become decisive players on the global stage," he added.

Highlighting recent achievements, the Prime Minister noted that more than 40 indigenously built warships and submarines have been inducted into the Indian Navy over the past few years. He remarked that nearly every few weeks the Navy has received a new capability, while 45 major naval platforms are currently under construction. These figures, he said, are not merely statistics but indicators of India's industrial capacity and future potential.

Underlining the immense employment-generating potential of the maritime sector, PM Modi said the Government views the maritime sector not as an isolated industry but as a major engine of employment and economic growth for a developed India. "A modern ship requires large quantities of steel, electronics, machinery and thousands of components, creating opportunities across extensive industrial supply chains," he said.

Referring to the three commissioned vessels, he noted that more than 200 MSMEs contributed to their construction, generating substantial employment and economic activity across the country. PM Modi stated that the time has come for India to enter the next phase of maritime development, and the Government has adopted a new vision for the shipbuilding sector and has introduced several policy reforms in recent years to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.

"The Rs 70,000 crore incentive package announced for the shipping sector is not merely an economic measure but an investment in India's maritime future and industrial expansion. Initiatives such as Sagarmala reflect this comprehensive vision and are helping reduce logistics costs, accelerate industrial growth and create new opportunities in coastal regions," he stated. Reflecting on India's transformation in the defence sector, PM Modi observed that there was a time when India was counted among the world's largest defence importers, creating both strategic and security challenges.

Following the formation of the NDA government in 2014, he said a determined effort was made to change this situation through major policy reforms and a strong emphasis on self-reliance in defence manufacturing. "These efforts have opened new opportunities in defence design, manufacturing and exports. While India's total defence production stood at around Rs 40,000 crore in 2014, it has now risen to nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore, demonstrating the significant progress made towards building a strong, self-reliant and globally competitive defence industry", he remarked.

PM Modi emphasized that the progress made over the past twelve years demonstrates how transformative change becomes possible when policies are clear, direction is correct, and all stakeholders work together with a shared commitment towards national development. Referring to India's rich maritime heritage, the Prime Minister said that the name of West Bengal naturally comes to mind whenever the country's maritime legacy is discussed. He observed that Bengal has historically played a crucial role in India's maritime connections with the world.

The waters of the Hooghly River, he said, have witnessed changing chapters of history, the growth of trade, and new journeys of development. He also noted that the port bears the name of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the son of Bengal and India's first Minister for Industry, making the occasion even more significant. "West Bengal is poised to become a major hub for India's Blue Economy, maritime manufacturing, logistics and coastal development in the years ahead," he said.

PM Modi reiterated that India has always viewed the oceans as a medium for cooperation and connectivity. "Security is indispensable for protecting prosperity, while self-reliance is necessary for building the future. INS Agray, INS Dunagiri and INS Sanshodhak embody these very ideals and symbolize a nation that is increasingly aware of its capabilities, confident in its strengths and determined to move forward with renewed energy and purpose in the twenty-first century," he said. (ANI)