AIADMK slams TVK's maiden budget as a rebranding of old schemes; questions govt's plan to manage Rs 10.98 lakh cr debt

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday dismissed the TVK government's maiden budget as a major disappointment, alleging that the administration has merely rebranded existing programs instead of introducing genuine welfare initiatives. The AIADMK General Secretary claimed that despite the high expectations set by the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister, the document contained nothing significant for the public. He accused the ruling party of engaging in "sticker politics" by pasting new labels on old schemes and failing to provide a clear roadmap for the state's progress.

Palaniswami pointed out that for the last 85 days, several key electoral promises made by the TVK government remain unaddressed. Specifically, he noted the lack of progress on increasing the monthly aid for women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, the provision of six free gas cylinders, and the implementation of a comprehensive farm loan waiver. Expressing concern over the state's financial health, Palaniswami questioned how the government plans to address the staggering debt, which has now reportedly reached Rs 10.98 lakh crore. He expressed scepticism regarding the newly formed committee for economic reforms, suggesting that it might only serve as a tool to manage liabilities rather than driving growth. He remarked that the current administration appears to be functioning solely on borrowed funds, drawing a parallel between the TVK's fiscal management and that of the previous DMK regime.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister contrasted the current situation with his party's tenure, asserting that the AIADMK managed the economy efficiently even during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited the "Gold for Mangalsutra" scheme as a prime example of an AIADMK initiative that he claims the current government has usurped and rebranded. Palaniswami further criticised the government's stance on inter-state issues, particularly the Mekedatu project. He alleged that despite claims of standing up for Tamil Nadu's rights, the administration has failed to take any effective action on the ground.

Reminding the public of his government's achievements, including the establishment of 11 new medical colleges and the creation of six new districts, the AIADMK General Secretary stated that his administration delivered results despite financial constraints--something he claimed the current TVK government has failed to do. Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson presented the state budget for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a visionary roadmap to transform the state into a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by the year 2031.

Addressing the state's fiscal health, the Finance Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu's financial liabilities have seen a twofold increase over the preceding five-year period. To counter this, he emphasised that the current administration has shifted toward a more accountable tendering system, effectively ending the previous trend of granting government contracts to a narrow group of preferred entities or political affiliates. The Finance Minister also highlighted the continued implementation of flagship programs, including the provision of 200 units of complimentary electricity and the operations of the specialised rapid response force for women's safety.

He assured the House that all electoral commitments would be met through a systematic, phased approach. (ANI)