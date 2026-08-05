TV Somanathan gets extension as Cabinet Secretary for one year

The Central government on Wednesday extended the tenure of TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30, 2026. Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision approving the extension in service of Somanathan, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year."The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Dr. T.V. Somanathan, IAS (TN:87) as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond 30.08.2026," a Ministry of Personnel order mentions.

On August 30, 2024, Somanathan took over as the new Cabinet Secretary in the Government of India after the superannuation of Rajiv Gauba. Somanathan, who holds a PhD in Economics from Calcutta University, has held important assignments at the Centre like Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. He completed the Executive Development Program of Harvard Business School, and is a fully qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.

Somanathan also served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and was deputed as Director, Corporate Affairs at the World Bank in Washington DC. Prior to his joining as Cabinet Secretary, Somanathan was holding the charge of Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure.

In Tamil Nadu, Somanathan served in many key positions such as Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes during the crucial phase of roll-out of GST. He also served as Commissioner, Disciplinary Proceedings. As founder Managing Director of Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Chennai, Somanathan was responsible for achieving financial closure and awarding the initial tenders for implementing the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

He joined the World Bank in 1996, Washington, through the Young Professionals Program, as Financial Economist in the East Asia and Pacific Regional Vice Presidency. He became one of the Bank's youngest Sector Managers when he was appointed Manager of the Budget Policy Group. In 2011, his services were sought by the World Bank, and he served as Director from 2011 to 2015.

Somanathan has published over 80 papers and articles in journals and newspapers on economics, finance and public policy. (ANI)