Supreme Court refuses interim bail to Asaram on health grounds, allows round-the-clock caretaker

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant interim bail to self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram on medical grounds, while permitting him to engage a trained caretaker of his choice for round-the-clock assistance in line with an AIIMS medical report. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale took note of the July 31 report submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which stated that although Asaram did not require hospitalisation, he would need continuous medical assistance.

Recording the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the recommendations in the AIIMS report would be implemented in "letter and spirit", the bench ordered that Asaram would be at liberty to avail the services of a trained caretaker of his choice on a 24-hour basis. "We have taken note of the letter dated July 31, 2026 by the AIIMS. On the statement of the Solicitor General that the contents of the letter will be considered in letter and spirit, accordingly the petitioner will have liberty to have assistance of a trained caretaker of his choice, on a round-the-clock basis," ordered the bench.

Asaram would be free to mention his bail plea again if there is any deterioration in his medical condition, remarked the apex court. The AIIMS report had been filed pursuant to an earlier direction of the Supreme Court for a comprehensive medical examination of Asaram.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Mehta alleged that Asaram had suppressed material facts by not informing the bench that he had also sought parole. Mehta said Asaram was granted a 20-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court yesterday.

After considering the submissions and the AIIMS report, the top court declined to grant interim bail and passed directions permitting round-the-clock medical assistance through a trained caretaker. Asaram had challenged the Rajasthan High Court's decision to uphold his conviction for sexually assaulting a minor devotee in Jodhpur in 2013. He also sought interim bail while his appeal remains pending. A trial court convicted Asaram Bapu and two co-accused.

In May this year, the High Court upheld Asaram's conviction for rape and related offences; however, it found that the ingredients of criminal conspiracy and gang rape were not made out and acquitted them of those offences. (ANI)