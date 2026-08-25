"No one should be pressured," says RJD's Manoj Jha after Allahabad HC dismisses student's plea to wear hijab in school

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, commenting on the Allahabad High Court dismissing a petition filed by a Uttar Pradesh student seeking permission to wear a hijab in school, said that individuals should have the freedom to make personal choices regarding clothing and appearance. Speaking to ANI, Jha said that while no one should be forced to follow a particular practice, people's individual choices should be respected.

"I believe some things should be left to people's will as well. Personally, I feel that if someone is pressured into doing it, that is not appropriate, but if someone exercises their agency and chooses such things--be it clothing or jewellery--I think one should leave a domain for that," he said. The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a minor student of a school in Prayagraj. The petitioner had sought permission to wear a Hijab additionally along with the prescribed school dress code while attending classes. The decision was delivered by a division bench comprising Justice J.J. Munir and Justice Indrajit Shukla.

The petitioner student had passed her High School (Class 10) from the same school and sought admission into Class 11. She claimed that she had been wearing a scarf over her school uniform since Class 6 and no objection had ever been raised. In support of her claim, she presented her ID cards and group photographs from Classes 8, 9, and 10 to the court. However, at the time of admission to Class 11, the school management stated that wearing a scarf was a violation of the dress code and refused her admission on those grounds.

The student submitted two complaint letters to the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate sought a report from the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS). The Assistant DIOS conducted a hearing involving both parties, where the school principal clarified that the school is a co-educational institution where children from all communities study under a uniform dress code. (ANI)