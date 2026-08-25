Tripura CM highlights good governance in health sector, distributes appointment offers to General Duty Medical Officers

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday underscored his government's commitment to strengthening the state's healthcare system and ensuring efficient, people-centric governance as he distributed appointment offers to General Duty Medical Officers at Pragna Bhavan, Hall-1, in Agartala.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 12:53 IST
Tripura CM highlights good governance in health sector, distributes appointment offers to General Duty Medical Officers
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo: x/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday underscored his government's commitment to strengthening the state's healthcare system and ensuring efficient, people-centric governance as he distributed appointment offers to General Duty Medical Officers at Pragna Bhavan, Hall-1, in Agartala. The initiative reflects the state government's focus on strengthening the medical workforce and improving the delivery of healthcare services, particularly at the grassroots level. The presence of the Chief Minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, at the appointment offer distribution programme highlighted the priority accorded by the government to the health sector.

The government has been pursuing a multi-pronged approach to expand healthcare infrastructure, strengthen human resources and improve access to quality medical services across Tripura. Addressing the programme, Saha emphasised the importance of doctors in ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for the people of the state. The appointment of General Duty Medical Officers is expected to further strengthen the availability of medical personnel in government health institutions and improve healthcare delivery.

The Chief Minister's direct involvement in such initiatives is also being seen as part of the government's broader good-governance approach, where administrative decisions are linked directly with service delivery and public welfare. The state government's health-sector push comes amid continued efforts to expand medical infrastructure across Tripura. A day earlier, Saha visited Dhalai district, where he performed Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for a new medical college, marking another significant step towards expanding higher medical education and healthcare infrastructure beyond the state capital.

The simultaneous emphasis on "medical infrastructure and human resources" is aimed at creating a stronger healthcare ecosystem in Tripura, with better opportunities for medical education, improved institutional capacity and enhanced healthcare services for people in both urban and rural areas. The Chief Minister's initiatives underline the government's stated vision of making healthcare delivery more accessible, responsive and effective while strengthening Tripura's medical infrastructure and workforce.

Secretary Kiran Gitte and other dignitaries were also present on the dais. (ANI)

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