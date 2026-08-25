"Future becomes bright when right leader selects right goal": Sambit Patra says BJP to propagate PM Modi's 'Saptdhara' target

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Tuesday hailed the 'Saptdhara', seven streams of development, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 80th Independence Day address, stating that India now has a target to achieve for development. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Patra said, "For any country, the future becomes bright only when the right leader selects the right goal at the right time." He also warned against obstacles in the path of achieving the Saptdhara.

He said that the BJP, in the coming days, will propagate the message of 'Saptdhara' to bring out the finer details of the goal set by the Prime Minister. The BJP leader said, "On August 15, the Prime Minister spoke about the Saptdhara. For any nation to move forward, there has to be a target. For any country, the future becomes bright only when the right leader selects the right goal at the right time. For example, we studied the Great American Dream. When truth and progress move along the right path, obstacles do sometimes arise. Attempts are made to halt them, but the 'Saptadhara' will not be stopped."

"We have to seriously think in which direction the nation is going and whether India has become a global challenger. As children, when we saw the US or foreign nations on TV and in films, we thought, why can't we have such roads, bridges and trains here? PM Modi kept the target before the nation on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In the next four-five days, the BJP will bring the target to the people, because we want them to understand the finer details. First stream is manufacturing power," he added. Describing the 'Saptdhara', he said that India aims to manufacture precise, competitive and durable products. He added that PM Modi is working to boost the productivity of farmers and to ensure urea at affordable prices.

He said, "How can a robust domestic supply chain be established? How can manufacturing be fully localised in India? How can zero-defect products be created? How can precision manufacturing be achieved in India? How can highly competitive factories be built to manufacture superior products? We want to be precise and competitive and give you durable products. There are some leaders who come with no guarantee, but our leader comes with a guarantee." Describing the second stream for farmers, the BJP leader said, "How to boost productivity; how to promote chemical-free organic farming; how to ensure DAP and urea reach farmers at affordable rates--the Prime Minister is working on these fronts even amidst the global crisis."

Detailing the third stream of technology, he hailed the 10 years of UPI and highlighted the importance of data centres. He said, "The third stream is technology and innovation. Some people talk about technology while wearing T-shirts, but others deliver technology with a guarantee. Where have we reached in the space sector? India, which used to be unconcerned about space, is witnessing innovation in the space sector today. India is moving forward with quantum technology and AI. India's biggest goal is data centres. It is essential to keep our data secure here. PM has announced training for 1 crore youth within a year. People used to laugh about the UPI; now it has completed 10 years."

"The fourth stream is Gati Shakti. High-speed rail, ultra-modern highways and inland waterways. I am a coordinator for North East; the airports of Tripura and Guwahati- now they feel like international airports," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 highlighted how the country's 'Sapt Shakti', Seven Streams of Strength, will help propel India to new heights. While addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said that the seven strengths of the country lie in Manufacturing power, Agriculture and Food Processing, Technology and Innovation, Gati Shakti, Defence Shakti, Green and Blue Economy, and India's Soft Power. (ANI)